Items Stolen From Electrical Contractor.

Salina Police are investigation a business burglary.
Police say at about 7:00 Monday morning officers responded to B.B. Electric, 212 W. Pacific, in reference to a burglary. An employee arriving at the business discovered a rear door to the building forced open.
A preliminary inventory indicated the following items removed from the business:
- 10’ extension ladder
- Milwaukee 5 tier toolbox
- 18v Milwaukee Hammer drill,
- Computer
- Craftsman pressure washer
- electronic part
Estimated loss is over $1500.
The investigation is on-going.