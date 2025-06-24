Items Stolen From Electrical Contractor.

By Todd Pittenger June 24, 2025

Salina Police are investigation a business burglary.

Police say at about 7:00 Monday morning officers responded to B.B. Electric, 212 W. Pacific, in reference to a burglary. An employee arriving at the business discovered a rear door to the building  forced open.

A preliminary inventory indicated the following items removed from the business:

  • 10’ extension ladder
  • Milwaukee 5 tier toolbox
  • 18v Milwaukee Hammer drill,
  • Computer
  • Craftsman pressure washer
  • electronic part

Estimated loss is over $1500.

The investigation is on-going.