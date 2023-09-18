“It Takes Little to Be Big”. That’s the message Big Brothers Big Sisters of Salina is sending in a new brand campaign, in what the organization says, is to challenge the myths and shift perceptions of mentoring and why now, more than ever, mentorship is critical to the success of kids today.

According to the agency, today, one in three kids in America are growing up without a sustained, positive adult mentor in their lives and over 80 kids are on Big Brothers Big Sisters of Salina’s wait list for a mentor. The gap between mentorship and youth who need it most continues to widen due to perceived barriers of the time and expertise needed to become a mentor. Understanding the critical need, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Salina is set to engage and galvanize BBBS alumni and supporters to highlight the mentorship moments that inspire potential and encourage volunteers to help bridge the gap between people and possibility.

The campaign features a new BBBS PSA and creative content that features real Bigs and Littles engaging and showing the power of little moments, making a big impact. The campaign brings authenticity to the forefront with BBBS matches and puts a spotlight on redefining the little moments of mentorship that can make a big impact on the lives of young people.

A cornerstone of the campaign is “A Million Little Moments”, a digital storytelling initiative that invites our community to share their pivotal mentorship moments and experiences, no matter how small, using the campaign hashtags #BeBIG and #BiggerTogether for each story. This tapestry of stories will serve as a testament to the significant impact and universality of mentorship moments.

Stories can also be shared via email to [email protected] or mailed to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Salina, 500 Kenwood Park Drive, Salina, KS 67401.

To learn more, become a mentor or support a match, visit www.bbbssalina.org.