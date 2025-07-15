Is Your Business Ready for a Disaster?

With the catastrophic flooding in Texas as a backdrop, Saline County Emergency Management Director Michelle Weis joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra with a look at how authorities are revisiting flash flood preparedness.

Weis expressed that after Hurricane Katrina, agencies focused on issues and response, but she believes the deadly events in Texas could bring a shift.

Weis believes area businesses need to take the lead in preparing for the worst case scenario.

https://www.ksal.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/07/weis-2.mp3

Weis says coming up in September, her team will host a business continuity workshop.

When disaster strikes, will your business be ready?

Saline County Emergency Management is hosting a free, full-day Business Continuity Workshop designed to help business owners prepare for and recover from disaster.

From severe weather and power outages to cyber threats and insurance claims, this workshop will cover the real-world risks that can disrupt your operations—and how to build a plan to keep going.

Date: September 30

Time: 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Location: Webster Conference Center, 2601 N Ohio St, Salina, KS 67401

Keynote Presentation:

Lessons from the Andover Tornado

Presented by Keri Korthals, Butler County Emergency Management