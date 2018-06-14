iPhone Support Scammer

A McPherson man’s trouble with an iPhone leads him into a scammer’s web.

Salina Police Sergeant Jim Feldman tells KSAL News that on Tuesday, a 28-year-old man walked into the AT&T Store on S. 9th, seeking answers for his Apple iPhone.

Staff at the store recommended he find assistance online through Apple Support. He ended up calling a number he found online, he thought was a valid Apple support line for assistance but instead contacted a scammer.

The victim later called authorities after the scammer convinced him to buy $2,000 in iTune cards and share the security pin number on the card for service and payment.

Total loss is $2,020.