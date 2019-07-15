Iowa Man Injured in McPherson County Wreck

A drousy driver is responsible for a single-vehicle wreck on Saturday afternoon in McPherson County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol tells KSAL News that a vehicle was traveling southbound down Interstate-135 when the driver fell asleep. The car crossed the center line, then crossed the left line, struck the bridge rail and came to a rest on the right shoulder.

The driver, 36-year-old Brandon Weaver from Iowa complained of a possible injury and was taken to the McPherson Hospital. A female passenger was uninjured in the crash. Both occupants were buckled up.

The crash occurred at 2:40 p.m. on I-135, about one mile northwest of 18th Ave. in McPherson County.