UPDATE: Arrest in Salina Murder Case

Salina police have made an arrest in connection with a Saturday murder.

Police say atÂ approximately 4:26 PM on SaturdayÂ Salina Fire Department EMS and Salina Police Officers were dispatched to a residence located at 1100 North 10th StreetÂ for a medical emergency. Â Upon arrival, responders found 52-year–old Phillip R. Grubbs Jr. deceased. Â Mr. Grubbs was a resident at that location. Â

Through the police investigation, Melani Grubbs, age 60, as identified as a suspect in Phillip Grubbsâ€™ murder.

Melani was Phillip Grubbsâ€™ wife and also resides at 1100 North 10th Street. Â

Melani Gubbs has been booked into the Salina County Jail on one count of Second Degree Murder and one count of Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

This police investigation is on-going. If you have any information concerning this event, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit www.pd.salina.org and follow the Crimestoppers link to submit a web tip. You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000 and you are not required to give your name.

ORIGINAL: An investigation is underway after a body was discovered in a home in North Salina late Saturday afternoon.

Salina Police Capt. Gary Hanus told KSAL News at the scene that first responders were called at 4:26 PM in reference to a medic assist at a hone located at 1100 N. 10th Street. He said a deceased person was located inside the home.

According to Hanus, an investigation into the circumstances of the death is underway.

The home, located at the corner of N 10th and Hamilton Streets, was circled by crime scene tape as investigators were working the scene.

Hanus says further details will be released as they become available.

