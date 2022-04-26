Salina, KS

Active Investigation Into Water Cooler Incident at Bethany-KWU Baseball Game

KSAL StaffApril 26, 2022

An alleged case of tampering with a water cooler at a college baseball game between Bethany College and Kansas Wesleyan is involved in an ongoing investigation.

A spokesperson with the Lindsborg Police Department told KSAL News on Tuesday that an investigation is ongoing into the incident that occurred on Sunday. The spokesperson said both schools are cooperating, and no further information about the investigation is being released at this time.

A twitter account not affiliated with Kansas Wesleyan University or Barstool Sports, under the handle @BarstoolKwu, tweeted a picture of a water cooler Sunday night, claiming paint thinner was in the cooler with the water before a game earlier that day between the two rivals. The cooler was in the Kansas Wesleyan dugout.

Bethany Dean of Athletics Laura Moreno confirmed the investigation to KSAL News and declined further comment. Calls placed to Kansas Wesleyan Director of Athletics Steve Wilson have not been returned at the time of writing.

Bethany and Kansas Wesleyan played a three-game series over the weekend. Bethany won Friday’s game 6-4 and the first of Sunday’s doubleheader 8-7. Kansas Wesleyan took the final game with a 33-2 victory.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

Photo courtesy of the @BarstoolKwu twitter account

