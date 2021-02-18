Investigation Leads to Arrest of Suspect

An investigation in to a suspect matching a theft description leads to the search and arrest of a Salina man believed to be involved in multiple thefts.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 22-year-old Dillon Sonnier, Salina, is arrested and charged on Wednesday with numerous charges including felony theft and theft by deception.

A suspect, later found to be Sonnier, was observed by an officer at Stujo’s Car Wash, 120 N. Broadway Blvd., at 3:15 p.m., Wednesday. He was wearing clothing and driving a vehicle that matched a prior suspect description involving a theft from Menards, 805 Virginia Ct., reported on Monday.

In the case, a suspect left the store with $400 of unpaid merchandise. He was wearing a red Nike hoodie, gray sweatpants, a black hat and black face mask. He then left in a silver four door hatchback station wagon with a temporary tag.

On Wednesday, Sonnier was wearing a red Nike sweatshirt and driving a 1997 silver Ford Escort station wagon with a temporary tag. The officer tried to make contact with Sonnier, but he defied orders and drove away from the area.

Later, another officer located what looked to be the suspect vehicle, parked in an alley behind 107 S. 11th St. Officers made contact with the resident who advised that Sonnier was hiding inside of the home, before finding the suspect and arresting him.

Police later learned that Sonnier was allegedly involved in another theft back on Jan. 24 at Wal-Mart, 2900 S. 9th St. The subject had removed price stickers off of tumbler cups and stuck them on two speakers, allowing him to purchase the merchandise for 20 cents.

On top of the theft and theft by deception charges, Sonnier faces charges related to interference with law enforcement, driving while suspended, failure to stop at a stop sign and improper signal.