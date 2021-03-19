Investigation In To Stolen, Burnt Up Vehicle

A female victim claims that a strong arm theft is what led to her vehicle later being found on fire in rural Saline County.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that a silver 1998 Isuzu Rodeo is found on fire at 11:03 a.m. Thursday, in the 7800 block of E. Stimmel Rd. Rural Fire District No. 5 and Sheriff’s deputies responded but the car was burnt up.

The vehicle belongs to 31-year-old Callie Geustus, Salina. She claims to have picked up a hitchhiker on Country Club Rd. when the man created a struggle inside of the vehicle. Geustus was able to get out of the car, however, the man drove off.

Geustus did not report her vehicle as stolen to the Sheriff’s Office until seeing a picture of her burnt up car on social media around 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

She describes the man who stole are vehicle as a white, heavy-set male around the age of 35-45. The man has “nasty” looking teeth, a gray mangy looking beard and an earring in his left ear. The man was wearing a black puffy hooded jacket–with a white “P” on the front, blue jeans and black shoes.

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the alleged theft. There are no suspects currently.

The vehicle was valued at $2,000.