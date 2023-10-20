Intruder Found Napping on Couch

A woman returns home to her apartment to find a stranger sleeping on her couch.

Salina Police Sergeant Kyle Tonniges tells KSAL News that officers were sent to the 2000 block of Glendale Road around 12:35am Friday to investigate the report of an intruder.

Police say 33-year-old Derrick Stewart had moved some furniture around, ate a fruit snack and then sacked out on the woman’s couch.

He’s now facing charges that could include burglary and theft.

The woman told officers she had left the door to her apartment unlocked.