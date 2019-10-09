Intoxicated Salina Man Arrested

A Salina man was arrested after making threats to numerous people in the Salina Public Library.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that officers were sent to the Salina Public Library at 301 W. Elm in regards to a disorderly subject at 7:40 p.m. on Tuesday.

Two officers made contact with 31-year-old Victor Delatorre, Salina, who appeared to be intoxicated and acting belligerent before threatening to kill both officers. Prior to the arrival of police, Delatorre allegedly was shouting profanities. Three victims, all from Salina, told officers that the man walked up to them inside the library and threatened to shoot them.

While being arrested, Delatorre also was not cooperating with the officers. He is facing five counts of criminal threat, disorderly conduct and interference with law enforcement.