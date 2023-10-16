Intoxicated Pedestrian Tussles with Police

A Salina man was placed in a body wrap at the hospital after he struggled with police officers early Sunday.

According to Police Sergeant Kyle Tonniges, around 1:40am a caller reported an intoxicated male who was stumbling in a parking lot in the 200 block of S. 8th Street.

Officers made contact with 28 year old Nathaniel Sigloch who was walking in the roadway. Police say Sigloch was intoxicated and was arrested for intoxicated pedestrian in a roadway. He was transported to the hospital due to his condition. While there, he allegedly resisted officers and punched an officer in the head.

He was placed in a body wrap. During the struggle, an officer’s watch and a body worn camera were damaged, valued at over $700.

Sigloch was arrested and is now facing charges for Intoxicated pedestrian in a roadway, battery and interference with law enforcement and damage to property.