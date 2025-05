A Salina woman became concerned for her safety after a man approached her home Tuesday evening, shouting and acting erratically.

She called 911 after he broke a window on her house in the 2000 block of Norton Street.

According to Police Captain Jim Feldman, officers arrived on scene shorty after 6:30pm and took the man into custody on charges of trespassing, criminal damage to property plus a charge of disorderly and intoxicated pedestrian.

Damage is estimated at $400.