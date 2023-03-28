Intoxicated Man Arrested at Restaurant

A Greeley, Colorado man is now in the Saline County Jail after refusing to leave a Salina fast food restaurant.

According to Police Captain Paul Forrester, officers were called to Chik-fil-A, at 2245 S. 9th on Monday afternoon around 3:30pm after 33-year-old Jose Pastrana-Ramirez was allegedly intoxicated and argumentative with staff.

The man refused to leave and was taken into custody by police who report he grabbed an officer’s leg and spit on them twice.

He was taken to jail after being examined at the hospital and is now facing charges that could include battery of a law enforcement officer.