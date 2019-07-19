Salina, KS

“Into the Woods” for a Wish in Lindsborg

Jeff GarretsonJuly 19, 2019

The journey to bring the musical-fantasy of “Into the Woods” on stage at Swensson Park’s bandshell in Lindsborg began in April, with tryouts and then rehearsals to shape the show.

This week a small army of volunteers have put the final touches of paint and polish on the set as the lighting and sound crews made their final adjustments.

The Witch, played by Jeanne Lucas tells the Baker and his wife (Brandt Busse and Molly Johnson) what they will need to find in the woods to lift a curse.

 

According to the play’s Director, Eric Lundstrom, six decades ago, a group that would form Broadway RFD had a vision for outdoor theatre.  “It was kind of created or conceptualized 60-years ago,” Lundstrom said.

“Actually during Hyllningsfest they put on a show and then the following year they officially formed Broadway RFD.”

The performances have been a mainstay of summer entertainment ever since with blockbuster hits like “Wizard of Oz” to the revamped version of “Beauty and the Beast.”

Lundstrom says on Friday night, the audience will be pulled into the forest, led by some classic fairytale characters – who are hoping their wish comes true.

Little Red Ridinghood played by Addie Johnson meets a singing wolf in the forest played by Daniel Metcalfe.

 

“What’s great about “Into The Woods” is that it takes it a step further and shows you the consequences of them getting their wish,” he said.

“So when they go into the woods in the second half – it’s under very different circumstances.”

Dates and show times: July 19, 20, 26 & 27 at 8:30 pm in Swensson Park.

Ticket are available online at https://www.broadwayrfd.org/tickets/. In Lindsborg you can purchase tickets at The Good Merchant and Rendezvous Adventure Outfitters on Main Street.

 

