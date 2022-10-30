Interstate Crash Kills 3, Injures 4

A crash in a construction zone on an interstate in Southern Kansas left three people dead an four others injured Saturday afternoon.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2017 Honda Accord passenger car driven by 37-year-old Sheena Harroald of Wichita was headed north on Interstate 35 on the Kansas Turnpike in Sumner County when it went left of center in a head-to-head construction zone. It clipped a 2017 Chevrolet Cruze passenger car, and then crashed head-on into an oncoming 2020 Chevrolet Traverse SUV.

Harroald was pronounced dead on the scene. Two passengers in her car were also killed. They are identified as:

86-year-old Wanda Tidwell of Park City

62-year-old Nathelia McIntosh of Wichita

A third passenger, 42-year-old Shala Harroald of Wichita, was transported to a hospital with suspected serious injuries.

A passenger in the Traverse SUV, 64-year-old Vickey Triplett of Wichita, was transported to a hospital with suspected serious injuries.

The other two drivers involved in the crash were transported to hospitals with suspected minor injuries.

The crash happened Saturday afternoon at around 1:30 on I 35 on the Kansas Turnpike in Sumner County.

Photos via KAKE TV Wichita