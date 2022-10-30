Salina, KS

Now: 47 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 67 ° | Lo: 47 °

Interstate Crash Kills 3, Injures 4

Todd PittengerOctober 30, 2022

A crash in a construction zone on an interstate in Southern Kansas left three people dead an four others injured Saturday afternoon.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2017 Honda Accord passenger car driven by 37-year-old Sheena Harroald of Wichita was headed north on Interstate 35 on the Kansas Turnpike in Sumner County  when it went left of center in a head-to-head construction zone. It clipped a 2017 Chevrolet Cruze passenger car, and then crashed head-on into an oncoming 2020 Chevrolet Traverse SUV.

Harroald was pronounced dead on the scene. Two passengers in her car were also killed. They are identified as:

  • 86-year-old Wanda Tidwell of Park City
  • 62-year-old Nathelia McIntosh of Wichita

A third passenger, 42-year-old Shala Harroald of Wichita, was transported to a hospital with suspected serious injuries.

A passenger in the Traverse SUV, 64-year-old Vickey Triplett of Wichita, was transported to a hospital with suspected serious injuries.

The other two drivers involved in the crash were transported to hospitals with suspected minor injuries.

The crash happened Saturday afternoon at around 1:30 on I 35 on the Kansas Turnpike in Sumner County.

 

_ _ _

Photos via KAKE TV Wichita

 

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Interstate Crash Kills 3, Injures 4

A crash in a construction zone on an interstate in Southern Kansas left three people dead an four ot...

October 30, 2022 Comments

Billion Dollar Powerball Jackpot

Kansas News

October 30, 2022

Cold Weather Rule Begins Tuesday

Top News

October 30, 2022

Be Safe on Halloween

Kansas News

October 30, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Interstate Crash Kills 3,...
October 30, 2022Comments
Billion Dollar Powerball ...
October 30, 2022Comments
Be Safe on Halloween
October 30, 2022Comments
Kansas #9 Most Ghost Sigh...
October 29, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra