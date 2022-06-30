Interim Salina Police Chief Takes Over

An interim Salina Police Chief will take over the agency beginning Friday.

According to the City of Salina, city manager Mike Schrage has appointed Sean Morton as the interim police chief. The interim appointment is the result of current Police Chief Brad Nelson’s recent retirement announcement. Chief Nelson intended to retire on September 2nd, but has elected to move that date to July 1 due to family medical issues.

Schrage remarked, “I wish Chief Nelson well in his retirement and I appreciate Deputy Chief Morton’s willingness to serve as the Interim Police Chief. Serving as Deputy Chief since 2014, Chief Morton will provide continuity and will continue and build upon the momentum in initiatives started under Chief Nelson’s leadership.”

Chief Morton started his career with the Salina Police Department in 1991. His previous roles include police officer, detective, lieutenant, captain, and deputy chief. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice from Kansas Wesleyan University, and is a 2016 graduate of the FBI National Academy. He will begin his interim role July 1.

The City has begun the process of soliciting applications for the vacant Police Chief position.

