Salina, KS

Now: 94 °

Currently: Clear

Hi: 97 ° | Lo: 69 °

Interim Salina Police Chief Takes Over

Todd PittengerJune 30, 2022

An interim Salina Police Chief will take over the agency beginning Friday.

According to the City of Salina, city manager Mike Schrage has appointed Sean Morton as the interim police chief. The interim appointment is the result of current Police Chief Brad Nelson’s recent retirement announcement. Chief Nelson intended to retire on September 2nd, but has elected to move that date to July 1 due to family medical issues.

Schrage remarked, “I wish Chief Nelson well in his retirement and I appreciate Deputy Chief Morton’s willingness to serve as the Interim Police Chief.  Serving as Deputy Chief since 2014, Chief Morton will provide continuity and will continue and build upon the momentum in initiatives started under Chief Nelson’s leadership.”

Chief Morton started his career with the Salina Police Department in 1991. His previous roles include police officer, detective, lieutenant, captain, and deputy chief. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice from Kansas Wesleyan University, and is a 2016 graduate of the FBI National Academy. He will begin his interim role July 1.

The City has begun the process of soliciting applications for the vacant Police Chief position.

_ _ _

Photo via

 

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Top News

Interim Salina Police Chief Takes O...

An interim Salina Police Chief will take over the agency beginning Friday. According to the City ...

June 30, 2022 Comments

Sweet Fundraiser For Sweet Boy

Top News

June 30, 2022

Pedestrian Killed Along I-135

Top News

June 30, 2022

Teen Allegedly Stabs Two Others

Kansas News

June 30, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Teen Allegedly Stabs Two ...
June 30, 2022Comments
’69 Chevrolet Catch...
June 30, 2022Comments
The Art of Pie
June 30, 2022Comments
Large Poaching Case Prose...
June 30, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra