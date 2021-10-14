Interim Director of Parks & Recreation Appointed

Salina City Manager Mike Schrage has appointed Jeff Hammond as the interim Director of Parks & Recreation.

According to the City, the interim appointment is the result of current Salina Parks & Recreation Director Chris Cotten’s recent appointment as the Director of Parks and Recreation for the City of Kansas City, Missouri.

Schrage remarked, “I sincerely congratulate Chris on his new role in Kansas City, Missouri, and I wish him well with his next endeavor. Our Parks and Recreation Department has a lot of significant projects and opportunities underway, and we will do our best to maintain and build upon our current momentum. Deputy Director Jeff Hammond has agreed to serve as the Interim Director, and we will be initiating a search process for a new Director

immediately. I certainly appreciate Jeff’s willingness to serve as interim and look forward to working with him. Jeff’s knowledge and experience in general as well as his tenure with the City of Salina will be helpful as we move forward with a transition in leadership.”

Cotten has been with the City of Salina since July 2016.

Hammond joined the City of Salina in November 2016. He will assume the interim duties next month.