Interim Alumni Engagement Director at Bethany

Bethany college has a new face in a leadership position.

According to the school Jill (Johnson) Fishburn ’91 has been appointed Interim Director of Alumni Engagement.

Fishburn grew up in Ulysses, KS, and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in business communications from Bethany College, and a master’s in professional counseling from Ottawa University. She married her “Swede-heart” Paul Fishburn ’91, and they have two children, Grant and Madelyne. Fishburn and her family live in Phoenix, Arizona, where she has run a thriving mental health practice since 1994.

Fishburn currently serves on the Bethany College Alumni Council, was the secretary for two years, and spearheaded the reimagined class agent program. Fishburn will assist the Advancement and Alumni Office during the search for a full-time Alumni Director.

The college says it looks forward to the insight and enthusiasm Fishburn will bring to the position as homecoming and alumni reunions are in the planning stages.

To learn more about upcoming events or reconnect with Bethany College, please visit the Bethany College Alumni online at bethanylb.edu/alumni or call the Alumni Office at 785-227-3380 ext. 5129.