Insuring a Bright Future

An insurance agency which has been in Salina for over a half-century has relocated and combined its offices, to better accommodate growth and continue servicing the community.

Iron Insurance Partners Wednesday afternoon hosted a ribbon cutting, followed immediately by an open house, at their new downtown location, the Historic Hoffman Building, 100 S Santa Fe Ave, Suite 300.

CEO Shawn Myers tells KSAL News when the company sought a new location, it was important to stay downtown. He says it has been exciting watching the historic building come back to life with a new purpose.

Myers says the Hoffman Building is a shared space. https://www.ksal.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/06/shawn-myers-02.mp3

Iron Insurance Partners is an independent insurance agency that offers a wide variety of services.

Though the location is changing, everything else stays the same. All phone numbers, email addresses, and office hours will remain consistent.

Iron Insurance Partners has over 15 offices across Kansas and Colorado. The company has about 100 employees, including 31 in Salina.