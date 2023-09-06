Inside the Fire: A Panel Discussion with Salina Firefighters

Salina firefighters will participate in a special panel discussion at the Smoky Hill Museum.

According to the museum, this month’s First Thursday Presentation features panel of firefighters will explain what it is like to be inside a fire, what they have learned about fires, and about themselves. They will answer questions, share a little about how firefighting has changed, what they hope to see in the future and more. The panel will includes Salina Fire Department Battalion Chief Kirk Stover, Firefighter Isabel Baringer and Paramedic Brandon Doubrava.

This presentation is offered by the Smoky Hill Museum, Thursday, September 7, 5:30-6:30 pm. Enjoy the presentation in-person at the Museum, or from the comfort of your own home via Zoom. Register for your Zoom link at www.smokyhillmuseum.org. It will also be on Facebook.