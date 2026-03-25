Input Sought to Shape Salina’s Cultural Assessment and Strategic Plan

Salina Arts and Humanities invites all community members to provide input for the development of a new cultural assessment and strategic plan that will guide the City’s arts and culture for a new era.

According to the agency, you can learn more about and help shape “The Big Picture: Salina’s Cultural Strategic Plan” at an upcoming open forum. Food and beverages will be served. Drop in and share your feedback at any time.

Event details include:

DATE: Tuesday, April 7

TIME: 5:30 – 7:00 p.m.

LOCATION: The Temple, 336 S. Santa Fe Avenue, Salina

The agency says it is building on the success of the 2009 Big Ideas Community Cultural Plan, and has engaged Keen Independent Research to conduct its next cultural assessment and planning

process. The cultural plan will be developed with extensive community and stakeholder input to guide future strategic priorities for strengthening arts and culture in Salina.

“This is a great opportunity for community members to share their insights and opinions about the arts in Salina,” said Arts & Humanities Executive Director Brad Anderson, “Public input is incredibly important as all aspects of the city’s cultural life is evaluated and plans for the future are forged.”

Keen Independent is a national research firm with expertise in arts and culture planning, market and economic research and community engagement. The study launched in February 2026 and is expected to be completed in January 2027.

For those unable to attend the community forum, additional opportunities to provide input include: