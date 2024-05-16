Input Sought on EV Charging in Kansas

State officials are seeking input from the public to determine what’s next for the Charge Up Kansas National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure, or NEVI Plan.

According to the he Kansas Department of Transportation each state is required to develop a NEVI plan to access funds specified for Electric Vehicle (EV) charging, which will be updated annually. The plan will outline how the state will use funds to support the deployment of a charging infrastructure.

KDOT is requesting public feedback on EV charging to help create next year’s plan. Go to https://storymaps.arcgis.com/stories/d33b6d2213cf44c2a700b57509db4f1c to complete a short survey.

As part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), each state was allocated funding to expand electric vehicle (EV) charging and infrastructure. The State of Kansas is projected to receive nearly $40 million of NEVI funds over five years. In addition, Kansas agencies and communities will be eligible to apply for additional funding through $2.5 billion in discretionary programs.

For more information, go to the Charge Up Kansas webpage at https://ike.ksdot.gov/charge-up-kansas or contact [email protected].