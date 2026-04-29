Input Sought For Cultural Plan

The community is invited to share ideas and priorities for Salina’s next cultural plan by taking a brief public survey.

According to Salina Arts & Humanities, the survey takes about 10 minutes, and responses will help guide arts and culture efforts in and around Salina.

“The Big Picture Cultural Plan isn’t about any one organization, it’s about what the community values. Your input matters if you live, work, or spend time in Salina,” said Brad Anderson, Executive Director of Salina Arts & Humanities.

The survey is designed to gather input from people with a wide range of experiences and viewpoints. Individual feedback will help inform future priorities related to arts and culture in Salina.

The survey can be found online at https://bit.ly/TheBigPictureSurvey.

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For more information about the survey and cultural planning process, visit the study website at https://bit.ly/TheBigPictureStudy.