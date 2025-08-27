Innovative Startups, Aspiring Entrepreneurs Sought

Kansas entrepreneurs and early-stage startups have the opportunity to earn significant support from Kansas State University with a program designed to support state innovators.

The College of Business Administration is now accepting applications for the fall 2025 Center for Entrepreneurship Accelerator program , a premier initiative that equips entrepreneurs with the tools and resources needed to launch and grow their businesses. Entrepreneurs are encouraged to apply by Sept. 14.

New this fall, the accelerator will offer two separate tracks:

Idea track: Designed to help aspiring entrepreneurs transform their initial business ideas into thriving ventures. Six weeks.

Growth track: Created for early-stage startups with proven business models looking to accelerate their growth and economic impact. Eight weeks.

Depending on their track, participants may gain access to faculty-led courses, hands-on student research teams, a world-class K-State alumni mentor network and up to $60,000 worth of equity-free grants. The program charges no participation fees; however, the selection process will be competitive.

“Our Accelerator program allows us to leverage K-State’s unique resources to support and grow entrepreneurial ventures,” said Chad Jackson, director of the Center for the Advancement of

Entrepreneurship. “I’m excited to expand the program to include opportunities for both idea-stage entrepreneurs and those leading existing high-growth businesses. By connecting them with our faculty, alumni mentors and students, we aim to provide meaningful support at every stage of the entrepreneurial journey.”

Applications are open to both existing and aspiring founders of scalable, for-profit businesses or ideas, including student-led ventures. Selection criteria include identifying a meaningful problem and offering an innovative solution, demonstrating drive and adaptability, and showing a strong commitment to the venture.