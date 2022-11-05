Innovative Startup Ideas Accepted

A Kansas State University program is ready to help Kansans considering starting a business or who have a business ready to scale with some valuable help and a chance for some funding.

According to KSU, the K-State Accelerator, hosted by the College of Business Administration, is accepting applications now. The Accelerator is specifically intended for early-stage companies and provides entrepreneurs with much-needed resources, including faculty-led courses, hands-on student research teams, access to the world-class K-State alumni mentor network and the chance to pitch at demo day for a share of $100,000 in equity-free grants. The Accelerator provides the building blocks for turning a concept into a successful venture. Startups are not charged to participate.

“The Accelerator allows us to share our unique resources with the broader community,” said Chad Jackson, director of the university’s Center for the Advancement of Entrepreneurship. “Our faculty, alumni mentors and students are incredible resources, and we are excited to share their expertise to support startup ventures.”

Startup founders with scalable, for-profit businesses or ideas are invited to apply online at cba.k-state.edu/accelerator by Nov. 27. Criteria for selection include identifying a real problem and providing an innovative solution, demonstrating the drive to succeed and the ability to incorporate feedback, and showing commitment to the idea. The program is offered online and will run from January-March 2023.

Learn more at cba.k-state.edu/accelerator.