Salina, KS

Now: 40 °

Currently: Clear

Hi: 58 ° | Lo: 36 °

Innovative Startup Ideas Accepted

Todd PittengerNovember 5, 2022

A Kansas State University program is ready to help Kansans considering starting a business or who have a business ready to scale with some valuable help and a chance for some funding.

According to KSU, the K-State Accelerator, hosted by the College of Business Administration, is accepting applications now. The Accelerator is specifically intended for early-stage companies and provides entrepreneurs with much-needed resources, including faculty-led courses, hands-on student research teams, access to the world-class K-State alumni mentor network and the chance to pitch at demo day for a share of $100,000 in equity-free grants. The Accelerator provides the building blocks for turning a concept into a successful venture. Startups are not charged to participate.

“The Accelerator allows us to share our unique resources with the broader community,” said Chad Jackson, director of the university’s Center for the Advancement of Entrepreneurship. “Our faculty, alumni mentors and students are incredible resources, and we are excited to share their expertise to support startup ventures.”

Startup founders with scalable, for-profit businesses or ideas are invited to apply online at cba.k-state.edu/accelerator by Nov. 27. Criteria for selection include identifying a real problem and providing an innovative solution, demonstrating the drive to succeed and the ability to incorporate feedback, and showing commitment to the idea. The program is offered online and will run from January-March 2023.

Learn more at cba.k-state.edu/accelerator.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Innovative Startup Ideas Accepted

A Kansas State University program is ready to help Kansans considering starting a business or who ha...

November 5, 2022 Comments

Georgetown Santas Preparing For Hol...

Top News

November 5, 2022

November Most Wanted Online

Top News

November 5, 2022

Football hosts Arkansas Baptist for...

Sports News

November 4, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Innovative Startup Ideas ...
November 5, 2022Comments
World’s Largest Bel...
November 4, 2022Comments
Stars Rewards “Like...
November 4, 2022Comments
Assaria Man Hit, Locked W...
November 4, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra