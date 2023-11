State officials are on the hunt for a man who escaped from a satellite camp at the Leavenworth Penitentiary on Thursday.

Authorities say 50-year-old James Thompson was discovered as missing yesterday around 4 p.m.

He is described as Caucasian with brown hair and eyes, about six foot, two inches tall and weighing about 200 pounds.

Thompson reportedly had been serving an 80-month sentence following his conviction in the Northern District of Georgia for mail fraud.