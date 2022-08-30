Inmate Found Dead at Kansas Prison

An inmate at a Kansas prison was found dead Tuesday morning.

According to the Kansas Department of Corrections, Lansing Correctional Facility resident Ricardo Carlos Ramirez died Tuesday, August 30, 2022.

Ramirez was found unresponsive in his cell early Tuesday morning. Staff began life-saving measures immediately and continued after EMS arrived on the scene. He was pronounced deceased by medical staff.

Ramirez, 43, was serving a combined 141-month sentence based on convictions in Johnson County, Kansas of Aggravated Sexual Battery; Intentional Touching GE/16, and three counts of Battery of a City or County Employee.

The cause of death is pending the results of an independent autopsy. A preliminary assessment indicates the death was not related to COVID-19.

Per protocol, when a resident dies in the custody of the KDOC, the death is under investigation by the KDOC and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. The investigation is currently ongoing.