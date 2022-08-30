Salina, KS

Now: 96 °

Currently: Clear

Hi: 96 ° | Lo: 68 °

Inmate Found Dead at Kansas Prison

Todd PittengerAugust 30, 2022

An inmate at a Kansas prison was found dead Tuesday morning.

According to the Kansas Department of Corrections, Lansing Correctional Facility  resident Ricardo Carlos Ramirez died Tuesday, August 30, 2022.

Ramirez was found unresponsive in his cell early Tuesday morning. Staff began life-saving measures immediately and continued after EMS arrived on the scene. He  was pronounced deceased by medical staff.

Ramirez, 43, was serving a combined 141-month sentence based on convictions in Johnson County, Kansas of Aggravated Sexual Battery; Intentional Touching GE/16, and three counts of Battery of a City or County Employee.

The cause of death is pending the results of an independent autopsy. A preliminary assessment indicates the death was not related to COVID-19.

 Per protocol, when a resident dies in the custody of the KDOC, the death is under investigation by the KDOC and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. The investigation is currently ongoing.

 

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Inmate Found Dead at Kansas Prison

An inmate at a Kansas prison was found dead Tuesday morning. According to the Kansas Department o...

August 30, 2022 Comments

Drought Disaster Declaration

Farming News

August 30, 2022

“Ag Academy” Applications Accepted

Farming News

August 30, 2022

Fifth Fentanyl Overdose

Top News

August 30, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Inmate Found Dead at Kans...
August 30, 2022Comments
K-9 Officer Called to Wel...
August 30, 2022Comments
Handgun Stolen During Par...
August 30, 2022Comments
Business Scammed Out of $...
August 30, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra