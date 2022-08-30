Salina, KS

Now: 96 °

Currently: Clear

Hi: 96 ° | Lo: 68 °

Inmate Escapes From Kansas Prison

Todd PittengerAugust 30, 2022

An inmate with convictions in Ellsworth, Rice, Russell, and Saline Counties escaped from a Kansas prison Tuesday.

According to the Kansas Department of Corrections, minimum-custody inmate Michael Shane Stroede has been placed on escape status after it was reported at 11:05am that he walked away from Lansing Correctional Facility on Tuesday, August 30, 2022.

 Stroede, a 43-year-old white male, was reported missing when the offender could not be located at the minimum-security unit. This walkaway does not impact the security or operations of the medium-maximum secure compound.

 Stroede is serving a 111-month sentence for a 2021 drug conviction in Rice County. Stroede has seven prior convictions dating back to 1999.

 Stroede is 5 feet 10 inches tall, 180 pounds with Hazel eyes and shaved head. He has several tattoos across his upper body and arms.

 Anyone with information on Stroede can call the Kansas Department of Corrections at 913-727-3235 ext. 58224, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at (800) 572-7463 or local law enforcement at 911.

 

 

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Top News

Inmate Escapes From Kansas Prison

An inmate with convictions in Ellsworth, Rice, Russell, and Saline Counties escaped from a Kansas pr...

August 30, 2022 Comments

Inmate Found Dead at Kansas Prison

Kansas News

August 30, 2022

Drought Disaster Declaration

Farming News

August 30, 2022

“Ag Academy” Applications Accepted

Farming News

August 30, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Inmate Found Dead at Kans...
August 30, 2022Comments
K-9 Officer Called to Wel...
August 30, 2022Comments
Handgun Stolen During Par...
August 30, 2022Comments
Business Scammed Out of $...
August 30, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra