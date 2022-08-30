Inmate Escapes From Kansas Prison

An inmate with convictions in Ellsworth, Rice, Russell, and Saline Counties escaped from a Kansas prison Tuesday.

According to the Kansas Department of Corrections, minimum-custody inmate Michael Shane Stroede has been placed on escape status after it was reported at 11:05am that he walked away from Lansing Correctional Facility on Tuesday, August 30, 2022.

Stroede, a 43-year-old white male, was reported missing when the offender could not be located at the minimum-security unit. This walkaway does not impact the security or operations of the medium-maximum secure compound.

Stroede is serving a 111-month sentence for a 2021 drug conviction in Rice County. Stroede has seven prior convictions dating back to 1999.

Stroede is 5 feet 10 inches tall, 180 pounds with Hazel eyes and shaved head. He has several tattoos across his upper body and arms.

Anyone with information on Stroede can call the Kansas Department of Corrections at 913-727-3235 ext. 58224, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at (800) 572-7463 or local law enforcement at 911.