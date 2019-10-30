Salina, KS

Inmate Dies at Kansas Prison

Todd PittengerOctober 30, 2019

An inmate at a Kansas prison was found dead,

According to the Kansas Department of Corrections, Lansing Correctional Facility offender Raymond Davis died Monday. The 48-year-old was pronounced deceased by a facility medical doctor at approximately 3:00 P.M.

The cause of death is pending.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation investigates all KDOC offender deaths.

Raymond Davis was serving a combined total of nearly 54 years for convictions in Wyandotte County.  These convictions include Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Kidnapping, and Aggravated Robbery.

 

 

