Inmate Dies at Kansas Prison

An inmate at a Kansas prison was found dead,
According to the Kansas Department of Corrections, Lansing Correctional Facility offender Raymond Davis died Monday. The 48-year-old was pronounced deceased by a facility medical doctor at approximately 3:00 P.M.
The cause of death is pending.
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation investigates all KDOC offender deaths.
Raymond Davis was serving a combined total of nearly 54 years for convictions in Wyandotte County. These convictions include Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Kidnapping, and Aggravated Robbery.