Inmate Dies at Kansas Prison

An investigation is underway following the death of an inmate at a Kansas prison.

According to the Kansas Department of Corrections, Lansing Correctional Facility resident Kaydin Varland-Hazelton, 28, died Saturday. He was pronounced deceased by local hospital staff.

The cause of death is pending the results of an independent autopsy.

Per protocol, when a resident dies in the custody of the KDOC, the death is under investigation by the KDOC and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. The investigation is currently ongoing.

Varland-Hazelton was serving a seven year sentence for several convictions of drug possessions and one count of battery in Sedgwick County.

The Lansing Correctional Facility, formerly the Kansas State Penitentiary, opened in 1867. Serving only males, the facility maintains maximum and medium