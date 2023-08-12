Inmate Dies at Kansas Prison

An investigation is underway following the death of an inmate at a Kansas prison.

According to the Kansas Department of Corrections, Hutchinson Correctional Facility resident Matthew Rutter died Thursday.

Rutter was found in his cell experiencing medical distress, causing staff to initiate life-saving measures. He was shortly after pronounced deceased by emergency medical services personal. The cause of death is pending the results of an independent autopsy.

Per protocol, when a resident dies in the custody of the Kansas Department of Corrections, the death is under investigation by the KDOC and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. The investigation is currently ongoing.

Rutter, 36, was serving a sentence for convictions in Wyandotte and Johnson County, Kansas on 2 counts of aggravated burglary and a fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer.

The Hutchinson Correctional Facility is an all-male facility housing all custody levels with a current population of 1,763 residents.