Inmate Dies at Kansas Prison

Todd PittengerJuly 21, 2021

Officials are investigating the death of an inmate at the El Dorado Correctional Facility.

The Kansas Department of Corrections said 33-year-old Keith Wade died on Monday. The cause of death is not known at this time, but authorities believe it was not from COVID-19.

Wade was more than four years into a seven-year sentence for battery of a juvenile correctional facility officer in Wyandotte and Shawnee Counties.

Per protocol, when a resident dies in the custody of KDOC, the death is under investigation by KDOC and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

The 1,955 bed El Dorado Correctional Facility opened in 1991 and was expanded in 1995 and 2001. The facility is designed for maximum- and medium-custody residents and serves as the Reception and Diagnostic Unit (RDU) for all adult males sentenced to KDOC.

