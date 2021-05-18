Salina, KS

Inmate Dies at Kansas Prison

Todd PittengerMay 18, 2021

An inmate at a Kansas prison has died.

According to the Kansas Department of Corrections, 36-year-old Christopher J. Walton died at the El Dorado Correctional Facility on Monday. The cause of death is pending the results of an autopsy. Preliminary assessment indicates the death was not related to COVID-19.

Per protocol, when a resident dies in the custody of the state, the death is under investigation by the department of corrections and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

Walton was serving a sentence for possession of opiates, burglary, criminal damage to property and battery. He had been imprisoned with KDOC since November 2020.

The 1,955 bed El Dorado Correctional Facility opened in 1991 and was expanded in 1995 and 2001. The facility is designed for maximum- and medium-custody residents and to serve as the Reception and Diagnostic Unit (RDU) for all adult males sentenced to KDOC. In RDU, residents receive orientation and are assigned to a custody classification, appropriate programs and a permanent housing assignment.

