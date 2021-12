A nurse is uninjured after a check-up on an inmate led to some damage.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that on Dec. 9 at 9:20 p.m., a nurse was making her rounds in the Saline County Jail. While in one cell, the inmate she was checking in on became upset and crashed a medical monitor into the wall. The damage to the Welch Allyn biosigns monitor is estimated around $3,000.

The inmate, James Mallett of Salina, has been charged with felony damage to property.