A teenage driver from Saline County was injured after his pickup rolled south of Salina.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, around 8:50pm Tuesday the 16-year-old male lost control of a 2006 Chevy Silverado near the intersection of Old 81 Highway and Farrelly Road, rolling into the west ditch.

Deputies say the boy suffered minor injuries and was taken by a private vehicle to Salina Regional Health Center.