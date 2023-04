A Colorado man was injured in a rollover crash on Wednesday evening around 5:15pm.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that 41-year-old Matthew Lucas of Denver was transported to Salina Regional Health Center with non-life threatening injuries after he lost control of his 2016 Jeep Cherokee and rolled the vehicle.

The jeep came to rest on its top near the intersection of Brookville Road and Pleasant Hill.

Deputies are investigating the crash as a possible DUI case.