Injury, Multiple Citations in 2-Car Crash

A two vehicle collision in south Salina results in minor injuries for one driver and citations for both drivers.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that a 2007 Mercedes Benz, driven by 25-year-old Anthony Williams, Salina, was traveling northbound on S. 9th St. and waiting to turn when it was struck from behind by a truck that failed to stop, Wednesday afternoon.

Williams was injured in the wreck and treated on scene by EMS. He then went to Salina Regional Health Center for more treatment, but drove himself.

The driver of the Ford F-150 truck that failed to stop is a 16-year-old male, Salina. He was not hurt in the wreck.

The teen driver is cited for driver’s license and following too closely, while Williams was also cited for ignition interlock. Both vehicles were towed away from the scene.

The crash happened at 12:40 p.m. Wednesday, in the 3400 block of S. 9th.