A Salina man was transported to the hospital after a motorcycle crash at 9th and Saturn.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that on Thursday morning around 10:40am, 19-year-old William Griffith was riding a 2015 Yamaha motorcycle and for an unknown reason lost control and hit a curb, crashing the bike.

Police say he was wearing a helmet and was taken to Salina Regional Health Center to be treated for broken ribs and a broken leg.

The bike was removed by a wrecker.