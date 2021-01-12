Injury From 2-Car Crash in South Salina

A passenger suffers minor injuries in a collision between cars in south Salina.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that the crash happened at the intersection of S. 9th St. and Schilling Rd. at 6:05 p.m. Monday.

A 2008 Mercury Grand Marquis, driven by 23-year-old Michael Willmon, Junction City, was traveling east and attempted to make a left hand turn on to 9th. A 2005 Kia Sedona was then traveling west on Schilling, ran the red light and struck the passenger side of the Grand Marquis.

The driver of the Sedona is 39-year-old Keith Kraynek, Beloit. He was not hurt in the wreck, but his passenger, a 7-year-old male had some hip pain. He was checked by EMS at the scene and released.

Willmon’s car had major passenger side damage and had to be towed.

Kraynek was able to remove his vehicle, but was cited for running a red light.