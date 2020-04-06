Salina, KS

Injury Crash on State Street

KSAL StaffApril 6, 2020
Saline County Sheriff truck

A Salina man was transported to the hospital after a single vehicle crash early Sunday morning.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that around 3am Sunday, 19-year-old Nathan Parks was driving a 2000 Toyota Tacoma pickup eastbound on State Street and for an unknown reason lost control of the truck and veered into a ditch.

Deputies say the truck hit a culvert near Reece Road, overturned and rolled back onto its wheels . Parks attempted to drive back to town but the truck was disabled.

He called his parents who then took him to Salina Regional Health Center for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

