Injury Crash on Santa Fe

A motorcyclist from New Cambria was transported to the hospital after a Cadillac collided with a Honda motorcycle.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 69-year-old Loren Homeier was taken by ambulance to Salina Regional Heath Center on Friday afternoon with minor injuries following a crash at the intersection of Santa Fe and North Street.

Police cited 81-year-old Pradeep Vashisth for failure to yield.

Police report while driving a 2003 Cadillac CTS, he pulled out in front of Homeier’s 2001 Honda motorcycle causing the crash.