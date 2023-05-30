Injury Crash on Rocks

A Hutchinson man was transported to Salina Regional Health Center after a single car crash early Monday morning.

According to Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander, 31-year-old Sergio Garcia suffered non-life threatening injuries after he crashed into a wall of landscape boulders where E. Crawford ends.

Deputies report that Garcia was driving a Ford Focus near East Crawford and Gypsum Valley Road, lost control and high centered the car on the boulders.

Garcia was cited for not wearing a seat belt. The property owner used a farm implement to help lift the car off the rocks so it could be towed away.

Photos courtesy Saline Co. Sheriff’s Office