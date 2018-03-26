Salina, KS

Doubly Dangerous Crash

KSAL StaffMarch 26, 2018
Saline County Sheriff truck

An accident scene on Interstate-135 proved doubly dangerous on Saturday evening.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that while Kansas Highway Patrol Troopers were working a two car crash near the Bridgeport exit, another crash happened in the passing lane around 9:40pm.

Deputies say a 2008 Toyota Prius driven by 17-year-old Elyse Junk of Salina rear ended a 1998 Ford Mustang driven by 19-year-old Edward Bailey as the two cars moved around the original crash scene.

Bailey and his 18-year-old passenger, Edward Welch complained of pained and were both taken by EMS to Salina Regional Health Center.

Junk had minor injuries and was not taken to the hospital. The accident remains under investigation and no citations have been issued.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

