Injury Crash on I-135

A two car crash on Interstate-135 sends two men to the hospital in Salina.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that a 2019 Toyota Camry driven by 32-year-old Dakota Collins of Lindsborg was attempting to pass a 2022 Hundai Santa Fe as both vehicles were southbound Monday morning near mile marker 83.

Deputies say Collins clipped the back end of the Hundai as he went around, causing the driver to lose control as the vehicle skidded off the road and rolled twice.

The two men, Jeremy Cleghorn, 32 of Oklahoma and Brett Millar, 28 of Texas were transported to Salina Regional Health Center for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Collins was cited for driving on a suspended license and excessive speed for conditions.

The accident occurred around 5:33am Monday.