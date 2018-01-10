Injury Crash on E. Crawford

A Salina woman was cited for failure to stop at a red light after she was transported to the hospital following a 2 car crash.

Police say 26-year-old Melissa Sharples was taken to Salina Regional Health Center to be treated for injuries to her knee, collarbone and nose after an accident in the 500 block of E. Crawford.

Police report that Sharples was driving eastbound in a 2004 Suzuki Forenza and collided with a 2009 Ford F150 truck driven by Joseph Lidgett, 42 of Salina in the intersection at Front Street.

Both vehicles were heavily damaged and had to be towed from the scene.

The accident happened Tuesday at 6:40pm. Lidgett was not injured in the crash.