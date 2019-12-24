Salina, KS

Injury Crash near Mid State

KSAL StaffDecember 24, 2019

A two car crash sends a Salina woman to the hospital.

Police were sent to the intersection of South 9th and Parkway on Monday evening around 7:40pm after an accident near the Mid State Mall. Police say a 2009 Ford Escape driven by Audra Butler turned left in front of a 2019 Chevy Trax driven by Leslie Bruno.

The collision pushed the Chevy off its wheels and onto the driver side.

A passenger in the Chevy, Summer Lambert, 26 of Salina was hurt in the crash and transported to Salina Regional Health Center to be treated for injuries to her left arm and head.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene.

Butler was checked out by EMS at the scene for soreness in her body. She was cited for failure to yield.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

