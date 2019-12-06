Salina, KS

Injury Crash, DUI Arrest

KSAL StaffDecember 6, 2019

A Solomon woman was transported to the hospital following a two car crash in Salina.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 62-year-old Klynn Green was taken to Salina Regional Health Center on Thursday evening to be treated for minor injuries after a drunk driver allegedly sideswiped her 2004 Buick Rendezvous as she sat in it at a red light on South Broadway at Crawford.

Police say 42-year-old Jose Maldonado of Salina is facing charges for driving under the influence of alcohol and leaving the scene of an accident after he reportedly hit Green’s vehicle and then drove away. His 2009 GMC SUV stopped running about 1/2 mile from the scene of the accident and he was taken into custody around 9:30pm.

Each vehicle had a male passenger onboard and neither were injured in the the accident.

