Injury Crash at State and College

A passenger in an SUV was hurt and then transported to Salina Regional Health Center with serious head injuries after an early morning crash on Saturday.

Police Sergeant Kyle Tonniges tells KSAL News that just after 2am, twenty-year-old Kasen Walsh was driving a 2008 Mercury Mariner eastbound on State Street and lost control after crossing the railroad tracks.

The vehicle hit a parked car then impacted a tree near College Avenue.

Neither Walsh nor his 21-year-old passenger was buckled up. That accident remains under investigation.