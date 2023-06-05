Injury Crash at Broadway and State

A Salina woman and her passenger were both injured in a two vehicle crash on Friday afternoon.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 39-year-old Ashley Smith and a female passenger where both transported to the hospital with minor injuries after an accident at the intersection of Broadway and State Street.

Police say Smith was driving a 1999 Chevy Silverado and failed to stop at the light, colliding with a 2017 Dodge Caravan.

Smith was cited for failure to stop and for not wearing a seat belt.

The 68-year-old female driver of the van was not hurt.